At night, the Russians fired 38 rounds of ammunition into Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down 18

On the night of July 20, the occupiers released 38 munitions across Ukraine: 19 cruise missiles and 19 kamikaze drones.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Ukraine was attacked by:

7 winged "Onyx" launched from the coastal missile complex "Bastion" (from Crimea);

4 X-22 air-launched cruise missiles — launched from eight Tu-22MZ aircraft (from the Black Sea);

3 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles, fired, presumably, from a submarine (from the Black Sea);

5 "Iskander-K" land-based cruise missiles (from Crimea);

19 attack drones of the Shahed-136/131 type from two directions — southern (Chauda, Crimea) and northeastern (Kursk).

The Air Defense Forces destroyed 18 air targets:

2 Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles;

3 "Iskander-K" surface-based cruise missiles;

13 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

In particular, the occupiers attacked the center of Mykolaiv. As a result of the attack, a three-story residential building and a garage caught fire. 18 people were injured.

According to the spokeswoman of the OC "South" Nataliia Humenyuk four people were injured in Odesa during the night attack.