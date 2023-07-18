Sky News: The British are investigating Russian armored vehicles captured by the Defense Forces of Ukraine

In Great Britain, Russian armored vehicles captured in Ukraine are being disassembled in order to learn more about them and better protect against possible attacks in the future.

This was reported to Sky News by the Commander-in-Chief of the British military.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin also told reporters that Russiaʼs war against Ukraine was a "wake-up call" for his subordinates.

Earlier, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace described Ukraine as a "combat laboratory" for Ukrainian forces and their Western allies, who are experimenting with new weapons and technologies to fight the Russian occupiers.

Wallace also supported the controversial decision to reduce the British army to 73 000 soldiers, despite the war raging in Europe. He noted that increasing the number of soldiers to 82 000 would cost the state £5 billion ($6.55 billion).