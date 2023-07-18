Ukrainian fighters eliminated 710 occupiers and 38 Russian artillery systems

The Defense Forces have hit two Sontsepyok systems over the past day. It is a heavy flamethrower system that destroys targets with high heat. The system is designed to disable light armored vehicles and vehicles, set fire to and destroy buildings, and destroy manpower.

The fighters also eliminated 710 occupiers and 38 artillery systems.

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.