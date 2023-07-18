The Defense Forces continue to advance in the south and contain the invaders in the east. The situation at the frontline

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the area of Kupyansk, Kreminna, Bakhmut and Donetsk, while the Defense Forces continue their advance on Berdyansk and Melitopol and are entrenched at the reached boundaries.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, 36 combat clashes took place in Donetsk region. In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russians advanced to the west of the First Lyman, but without success.

In the Kreminna area, the enemy attacked to the west of Dibrova and to the east of Vesele — the Ukrainian Armed Forces fought back.

Near Bakhmut, under the fire of artillery and aviation, Ukrainian soldiers repelled attacks in the areas of Mynkivka, southeast of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, southeast of Bohdanivka and near Ivanivske.

In the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces stood near Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Krasnohorivka.

The Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar says that the Russians from time to time become more active in the Shakhtarsk, Kupyansk and Svativka directions in order to distract and drag the Ukrainian troops there.

According to her, this happens every time the Defense Forces seize the initiative and start moving forward.

The day before, the spokesman of the Eastern Group stated that the Russians had concentrated more than 100 000 occupiers in the Lymano-Kupian direction and that they stormed this part of the front seven times during the day.