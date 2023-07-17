The National Bank sentenced oligarch Oleh Bakhmatyuk to 1.8 billion hryvnias

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv decided to collect over 1.8 billion hryvnias in favor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) from the ex-owner of PJSC Commercial Bank "Financial Initiative" Oleh Bakhmatyuk, as a guarantor.

The press service of the NBU writes about this.

The money will be collected to pay off the debt of the institution for one of the previously granted refinancing loans, which it did not return.

In 2014, Commercial Bank "Financial Initiative" entered into an agreement with the NBU on a refinancing loan to support liquidity in the amount of two billion hryvnias. Oleh Bakhmatyuk vouched for the bankʼs proper fulfillment of its obligations by concluding a suretyship agreement with the National Bank. The bank and its owner failed to fulfill their obligations, so the NBU in 2017 appealed to the Pechersk District Court of the city of Kyiv with a statement of claim. Later, the bank repaid the debt in the amount of about 200 million hryvnias.