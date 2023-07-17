All children are being evacuated from the Kharkiv region border due to constant Russian shelling

The Defense Council of the Kharkiv region decided to carry out the mandatory evacuation of children from nine settlements of the Vovchansk community of the Chuhuiv district. The decision was motivated by constant shelling from the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

A total of 194 children live on the territory of the Vovchansk community, the vast majority of them live in Vovchansk, which is 20 kilometers from the border with Russia.

Children and their families will be evacuated to safer settlements in the Kharkiv region. They will receive temporary housing, humanitarian and other assistance. An educational process will be organized for the children in their new places of residence.