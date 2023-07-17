Ukraine started importing electricity from Poland with the restored transmission line

Ukraine began importing electricity from Poland through a transmission line that was upgraded by “Ukrenergo” and Polish transmission system operator PSE in May.
The press service of “Ukrenergo” writes about this.
The first import took place on July 16: during peak consumption hours between 20:00 and 23:00, the power system received an additional 800 MW of power.
Imports from Slovakia and Moldova with a maximum capacity of up to 350 MW also took place that day. On this day, July 17, imports were expected from Slovakia between 17:00 and 23:00 up to 340 MW, as well as from Moldova — up to 3 MW.
- The 750 kV power connection between the Khmelnytskyi NPP and Rzeszów has not been operational since the mid-1990s. Ukraine has long called for the restoration of this line. The Polish energy company PSE insisted that it is impossible to restore the operation of this power line with such a voltage due to environmental requirements and non-compliance with technical regulations. Therefore, PSE decided to rebuild this 400 kV transmission line and synchronize it with the Ukrainian power system.
- SE Energoatom NAEC is preparing to launch an overhead line that will connect the Ukrainian and European energy systems through Poland.
- In 2022, Ukraine exported electricity to the EU during June-October and, according to the State Customs Service, earned almost $590 million. This was facilitated by high electricity prices in the EU: in Slovakia and Romania, the price for 1 MWh was $400, while in Ukraine, it was $89.