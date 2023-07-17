Ukraine started importing electricity from Poland with the restored transmission line

Ukraine began importing electricity from Poland through a transmission line that was upgraded by “Ukrenergo” and Polish transmission system operator PSE in May.

The press service of “Ukrenergo” writes about this.

The first import took place on July 16: during peak consumption hours between 20:00 and 23:00, the power system received an additional 800 MW of power.

Imports from Slovakia and Moldova with a maximum capacity of up to 350 MW also took place that day. On this day, July 17, imports were expected from Slovakia between 17:00 and 23:00 up to 340 MW, as well as from Moldova — up to 3 MW.