Ukraine and Poland restored a power transmission line that had been inactive since the mid-1990s

"Ukrenergo" and the Polish transmission system operator PSE modernized the power transmission line between Poland and Ukraine. The restored interconnector successfully worked for three days in test mode.

The head of the government, Denys Shmyhal, says that due to the sale of electricity, it is possible to accumulate resources for energy recovery before the new heating season, and if necessary, it will be possible to activate imports and receive emergency assistance from neighbors.

The total cost of the project is 350 million hryvnias, Poland provided a number of necessary equipment free of charge.