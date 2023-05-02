Ukraine and Poland restored a power transmission line that had been inactive since the mid-1990s

"Ukrenergo" and the Polish transmission system operator PSE modernized the power transmission line between Poland and Ukraine. The restored interconnector successfully worked for three days in test mode.
The head of the government, Denys Shmyhal, says that due to the sale of electricity, it is possible to accumulate resources for energy recovery before the new heating season, and if necessary, it will be possible to activate imports and receive emergency assistance from neighbors.
The total cost of the project is 350 million hryvnias, Poland provided a number of necessary equipment free of charge.
- The 750 kV power connection between the Khmelnytskyi NPP and Rzeszów has not been in operation since the mid-1990s. Ukraine has long called for the restoration of this line. The Polish energy company PSE insisted that the restoration of the operation of this power line with such a voltage is impossible due to environmental requirements and the lack of relevant technical regulations. Therefore, PSE decided to rebuild this 400 kV transmission line and synchronize it with the Ukrainian power system.
- SE Energoatom NAEC is preparing to launch an overhead line that will connect the Ukrainian and European energy systems through Poland.
- In 2022, Ukraine exported electricity to the EU during June-October and, according to the State Customs Service, earned almost $590 million from this. This was facilitated by high electricity prices in the EU: in Slovakia and Romania, the price for 1 MWh was $400, while in Ukraine it was $89.