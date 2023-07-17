General Staff: The Defense Forces repelled Russian offensives in five directions and destroyed more than 600 invaders over the past day

The Russians advanced south of Masyutivka in the Kharkiv region over the past day. The occupiers also unsuccessfully attacked east of Vesele in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled all enemy attacks in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Ivanivske in the Bakhmut direction and continue to hold back the Russian offensive on the outskirts of Maryinka.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk, consolidate positions and conduct counter-battery fire.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation struck 15 times on concentrations of Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment, one of the strikes destroyed the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit the area where the occupying forces were concentrated, 20 artillery systems on firing positions, two air defense systems and two electronic warfare stations.

Over the past day, the Russian army has lost approximately 620 soldiers, eight tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, 23 artillery systems and three air defense systems. In total, 238 300 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.