The defense forces repelled 39 attacks and eliminated 500 occupiers during the day

On July 15, the Russian army lost 500 soldiers, five tanks and 18 artillery systems in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, almost 238,000 occupiers have died, according to the summary of the General Staff.

The defense forces of Ukraine continued to advance in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions the day before. And on the eastern part of the front — in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, Bakhmutsk, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions, 39 combat clashes took place.

"[Ukrainian military] are entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage from artillery on detected enemy targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures," says the summary of the progress of the counter-offensive.

The Russians are trying to advance in the east in several areas at once:

Ukrainian troops are on the defensive in the Kupyansk direction. Over the past day, the enemy has been advancing south of Novoselivske (the Svatove-Kupyansk route).

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the enemy conducted futile offensives east of Vesele (Bakhmut district).

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the area southwest of Andriivka. In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaiske area. The Russians also advanced in the Maryinka area.

On the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka.

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military personnel. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.