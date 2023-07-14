President of Turkey: Putin agreed with the need to extend the “grain agreement”

President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan said that Putin agreed with him on the need to extend the "grain agreement". He hopes the deal will be extended from its current July 17 deadline.

As reported by AFP and Reuters, he briefly told reporters about this without specifying the details of the conversation with the Russian president.

Today, in a comment to the Russian mass media, Putin said: "We will think about how to act. We have a few days." He added that Russia may suspend participation in the agreement, but if Moscowʼs conditions are met, "it will be extended."