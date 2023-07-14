President of Turkey Recep Erdoğan said that Putin agreed with him on the need to extend the "grain agreement". He hopes the deal will be extended from its current July 17 deadline.
As reported by AFP and Reuters, he briefly told reporters about this without specifying the details of the conversation with the Russian president.
Today, in a comment to the Russian mass media, Putin said: "We will think about how to act. We have a few days." He added that Russia may suspend participation in the agreement, but if Moscowʼs conditions are met, "it will be extended."
- The Financial Times wrote that the European Union could connect a subsidiary of Rossilhospbank to SWIFT so that the Russian Federation can continue the agreement and, at the same time, carry out transactions with grain and fertilizers. The idea of creating a "daughter" was voiced by Moscow during negotiations with the participation of UN representatives.
- The day before, the UN Secretary-General offered Russia to continue the "grain agreement" in exchange for the return of Rossilhospbank to the SWIFT international payment system. This was one of the Kremlinʼs main demands regarding the agreement, which it "saw no reason to continue."