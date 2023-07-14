The Verkhona Rada terminated the mandate of the MP from OPZZh Tetyana Plachkova

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) prematurely terminated the mandate of the MP from OPZZh Tetyana Plachkova.

The MP of the "European Solidarity" faction Oleksiy Honcharenko informed about this.

283 MPs voted for this decision.

The deputy from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed that currently there are 404 deputies left in the parliament.

According to him, at least 17 MPs are needed for the presence of a group or faction in this convocation. Therefore, the deputy group "Party for the Future" (from which the MP Serhiy Minko left), as well as the deputy group "Restoration of Ukraine" (after Tetyana Plachkovaʼs mandate was revoked) may fall apart. There are 17 PMs left in both groups. The withdrawal of one more deputy from each will lead to the dissolution of the group after 14 days.