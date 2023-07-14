The Air Force told how the Russians use cloudiness and rain for attacks on Ukraine

Russian forces are using the worsening weather to attack Ukraine from the air.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the cloudiness makes it difficult for mobile fire teams, who have to see the object in the air in order to aim at it.

Also, the weather affects the operation of manned aircraft, etc. Shahed cruise missiles and drones are not too affected by the weather because they fly on a given route.

"Perhaps there will be some strong side wind, icing with a temperature drop, then this may affect the Shahed drones, which are launched over the Azov Sea... Now, as we can see, the enemy uses them even in such weather, when there are both clouds and showers." Ignat explained.