The Russians attacked Ukraine with 17 “Shahed” drones. Air defense forces shot down 16 of them

In the evening and at night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 17 Shahed attack drones.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the east and south, air defense forces destroyed 16 drones. Also, during the night, Ukrainian defenders shot down one reconnaissance drone, and last day they destroyed six operational-tactical level drones.

Six drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region. One drone hit the building of a utility company in Kryvyi Rih. A transport company and two two-story residential buildings were also damaged.

A 56-year-old man was injured.