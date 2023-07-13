Gepard and equipment for air defense IRIS-T. Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany handed over another package of military aid to Ukraine. It included:
- 6 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns;
- the Biber bridge-builder and an additional bridge to it;
- 5 armored cars for border protection;
- 8x8 HX81 tractor and 4 semi-trailers;
- 10 laser pointers and 10 fire control stations for IRIS-T SLM air defense;
- 3,230 artillery shells of 155-mm caliber and 1 184 smoke ammunition of the same caliber;
- two sets of spare parts for Vector drones;
- 24 192 40 mm caliber ammunition.
On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Germany informed that it would transfer to Ukraine two Patriot installations, 40 Marder infantry vehicles, 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks, five Bergepanzer 2 repair vehicles and 20 000 artillery ammunition.