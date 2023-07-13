In Ukraine, the procedure for payments to displaced persons has been changed

The Ministry of Social Policy has changed the procedure for payments to displaced persons. From now on, the state will not pay certain categories.

This was reported in the press service of the department.

Payments will not be assigned to those who within three months before the application:

You bought a car not more than 5 years ago (except moped and trailer).

At the same time, the following are not taken into account:

- motorcycles, the value of which does not exceed thirteen amounts of the subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work;

- self-assembled;

- acquired by a person with a disability of the I or II groups;

- received for free or purchased on preferential terms through social security agencies;

- received through charitable organizations;

- purchased by parents-educators of family-type childrenʼs homes, large families and families with children with disabilities.

Purchased real estate, securities, virtual assets worth more than 100 000 hryvnias or paid (one time) for any works or services (except for construction, if the person has a damaged/destroyed home, medical, educational and housing and communal services in accordance with the social standard of housing).

They have more than 100 000 hryvnias in a bank deposit or domestic state loan bonds for the same amount.

Purchased over 100 000 hryvnias of currency (except currency received from charitable organizations or purchased to pay for medical, rehabilitation, prosthetics, social and/or educational services) or bankable metals.

They own housing in territories where hostilities are not taking place and which are not temporarily occupied. At the same time, residential premises with an area of less than 13.65 square meters are not taken into account. m per family member.

Are in full state care (for example, in an orphanage, a psycho-neurological boarding school, a boarding house for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, etc. or a boarding school, a specialized military or military-sports educational institution).

In April, the government adopted a resolution prohibiting the collection of arrears for communal services from resettled people, which arose after February 24, 2022.