Air defense shot down all 20 attack drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine at night

Anti-aircraft defense shot down all 20 Iranian drones with which Russia attacked Ukraine at night. The drones were shot down mainly in the Kyiv region.
The Air Force reported on this in the morning of July 13.
Air defense also shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles. In addition, there was a launch of the Iskander-M ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea, the consequences of this are being clarified.
- In Kyiv, drone debris fell in Darnytsky, Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Obolonsky and Podilsky districts. One person died, two others were injured.