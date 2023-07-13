At night, Russia again attacked Kyiv with Iranian drones. There are victims and a dead person

At night, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian Shahed drones, drones entered the capital from different directions. Anti-aircraft defense shot down about a dozen enemy targets.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) on July 13.

In the Darnytsky, Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Obolonsky and Podilsky districts, there is falling debris, there is damage to residential buildings.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko informed that in the Podilsky district, during the extinguishing of the fire, the body of the deceased was found in the apartment.

There are two injured people in Darnytsky district: a 19-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, they are in the hospital, they were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. In the Shevchenkivsky district, a person was saved during the liquidation of the consequences.