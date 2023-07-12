The MP Lyudmila Marchenko was expelled from “Servant of the People”. She was charged with abuse of influence

The MP from Ternopil region Lyudmila Marchenko was expelled from the "Servants of the People" party after she was suspected of abuse of influence.

This was reported to "Hromadske" by the assistant of the party chairman.

The Ternopil regional organization "Servants of the People" prematurely terminated Marchenkoʼs powers.

According to NABU, the deputy and her assistant promised to help a conscript go abroad for money. Her assistant has already been suspected of bribery.

According to the investigation, Marchenko and her assistant offered "clients" to issue permission to leave the country through the "Shlyakh" system. They valued their services at $5 300. During the search, they found part of the bribe — $2 800.