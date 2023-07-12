Zelensky will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine on the way to NATO with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius while it is on its way to the Alliance.

Zelensky stated that:

Ukraine will have an invitation when security conditions allow;

will discuss with partners the security guarantees that Ukraine needs on the way to NATO;

will discuss with partners the issue of armaments of Ukraine and the situation on the battlefield.

"We want to be on the same page with everyone with full understanding regarding the invitation to join NATO. We will speak and fight for guarantees of Ukraineʼs security on the way to NATO," added Zelensky.

On July 12, the G7 countries will announce the "international structure of long-term security measures for Ukraine."

"The joint declaration, to be signed by all G7 members, will set out how allies will support Ukraine over the coming years to end the war, deter and respond to any future attacks," the British government stated.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "As Ukraine makes strategic progress in its counteroffensive and the degradation of Russian forces on Putinʼs front line begins, we are strengthening our formal arrangements for the long-term defense of Ukraine."