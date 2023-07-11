Ukraine and France signed agreements to increase military aid by €170 million

Ukraine and France signed an agreement on military assistance at the NATO summit. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced this on the sidelines of the July 11 summit.

Thus, Franceʼs military aid to Ukraine will increase by €170 million, Paris will simplify the process of purchasing and supplying weapons to Ukraine. A basis for joint production of spare parts and maintenance of foreign weapons and equipment is also being created.

Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and France Oleksiy Reznikov and Sébastien Lecornu. NATO summit in Vilnius, July 11. Oleksii Reznikov / Twitter

On the sidelines of the summit in Vilnius, Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine and France will sign a memorandum on the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.