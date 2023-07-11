Boris Johnsonʼs eighth child was born

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson became a father for the eighth time. He and his wife Carrie Johnson had their third child together, son Frankie.

His wife informed about this onInstagram on July 11.

The boy was born on July 5.

This is the coupleʼs third child and Johnsonʼs eighth. He has four children with lawyer Marina Wheeler and another with art consultant Stephanie McIntyre.