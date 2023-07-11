Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius for the NATO summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania to participate in the NATO summit, which will be held on July 11-12.
This was reported by Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) from the scene.
Zelensky arrived in Vilnius on the Polish presidential plane.
He will take part in the raising of the flag of Ukraine, and in the evening he will meet with NATO leaders. Official meetings are scheduled for tomorrow, including talks with the leaders of the US, Canada, Germany and France. Also, on July 12, the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held with the participation of Zelensky.
A few hours earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would receive a "clear signal" regarding membership in the Alliance, but did not disclose details, and Zelensky remained dissatisfied with the lack of specifics. According to Zelensky, it seems that NATO members are not ready either to invite Ukraine to the Alliance or to make it a member, and uncertainty indicates weakness.
- A summit of NATO countries will be held in Vilnius on July 11-12. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that at this summit, the Alliance should make a political decision: to present a timetable for Ukraineʼs accession or to undertake to do so by the end of the year, so that this would be a signal to Russia. On the eve of the summit, Kuleba informed that the NATO allies, after negotiations , decided to remove the membership action plan from Ukraineʼs path to the Alliance.
- On July 11, it became known that US President Joe Biden advocated for a simplified procedure for Ukraineʼs accession to NATO, i.e. for the cancellation of the Membership Action Plan.