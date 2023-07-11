Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Vilnius for the NATO summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lithuania to participate in the NATO summit, which will be held on July 11-12.

This was reported by Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) from the scene.

Zelensky arrived in Vilnius on the Polish presidential plane.

He will take part in the raising of the flag of Ukraine, and in the evening he will meet with NATO leaders. Official meetings are scheduled for tomorrow, including talks with the leaders of the US, Canada, Germany and France. Also, on July 12, the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held with the participation of Zelensky.

Balandzio / BNS

A few hours earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would receive a "clear signal" regarding membership in the Alliance, but did not disclose details, and Zelensky remained dissatisfied with the lack of specifics. According to Zelensky, it seems that NATO members are not ready either to invite Ukraine to the Alliance or to make it a member, and uncertainty indicates weakness.