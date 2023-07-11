The Russian occupiers shelled the residential quarters of Kherson. There are wounded, among them a child

On the afternoon of July 11, Russian troops shelled the residential quarters of Kherson. They hit the humanitarian headquarters and at least five residential buildings where fires broke out.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin writes about this.

Five people were injured in the shelling. Among them is an 8-year-old boy who was diagnosed with injuries of medium severity.

A 68-year-old man has serious injuries. Debris injured the head, neck, chest, arms and legs. Another man and a woman suffered moderate injuries. A man was also injured in the village of Kindiyka near Kherson.

Rescue workers and medics are working at the sites of shelling. All the wounded were hospitalized.