The Ukrainian situational awareness system on the “Delta” battlefield has successfully passed NATO tests

The Ukrainian situational awareness system on the Delta battlefield is ready to integrate Western equipment, in particular, F-16 fighters. It successfully passed NATO tests.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The Delta system was tested at the CWIX exercise in June with 15 systems from 10 countries, including three systems developed directly by NATO. The Delta has confirmed the ability to exchange data between them and modern Western weapons.

Delta is a system for collecting, processing and displaying information about enemy and own forces on the battlefield. It allows units, commanders and equipment to see everything that is happening around them in real time on a digital map. The online system pulls data from aerial reconnaissance, satellites, drones, aviation, radars, chatbots, etc. and displays the information on laptops, tablets and phones.