The government decided to introduce the Delta system in the Ukrainian Defense Forces

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the use of the Delta situational awareness system in the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Delta is a system that structures all information about the enemy in the theater of war. Provides a comprehensive understanding of the battlefield in real time, integrates information about the enemy from various sensors and sources, including intelligence on a digital map. Each user in the system has their own limited level of access and a certain layer of data that they can see; the full picture is seen only at the highest level. The system was created at the Defense Technology Innovation and Development Center of the Ministry of Defense according to NATO standards.

"In addition to the use of the platform in the military, the Government allowed Delta to be placed in the "cloud" outside of Ukraine. This will make it possible to protect the system from missile and cyber attacks of the enemy," the ministry emphasized.