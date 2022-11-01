The Ministry of Defense denied the disinformation of the Russians about the hacking of the system used by the Armed Forces on the battlefield

The Ministry of Defense announced an information operation by the enemy, who is spreading rumors about the hacking of the situational awareness system used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"This IPSO has been launched by the enemy right now, not by chance, because the recently updated version of this system was successfully presented at the annual NATO Tide Sprint conference of experts and developers. Therefore, soon the enemy, with the aim of discrediting, began to attack the system and spread information about the alleged hacking and access to its data through a network of propaganda resources," the Ministry of Defense says.

The agency notes that the system works stably, the data in it is reliably protected, and no unauthorized intrusions have been recorded. "The Ministry of Defense has the best IT developers and cyber security specialists working on system protection, who monitor enemy activity in real-time," the Ministry of Defense notes.

What is it about?

On Tuesday, a low level of Russian propaganda resources released information about the hacking of the protected Ukrainian military information system for decision support and situational awareness Delta. As Liga.net explains, this system structures all information about the enemy in the theater of war. Provides a comprehensive understanding of the battlefield in real-time, and integrates information about the enemy from various sensors and sources, including intelligence on a digital map. Each user in the system has their own limited level of access and a certain layer of data that they can see; the full picture is seen only at the highest level. The system was created at the Defense Technology Innovation and Development Center of the Ministry of Defense according to NATO standards.

According to the editor-in-chief of "Censor.NET" Yury Butusov, in August, there was an incident when, due to the negligence of two servicemen, their computers were infected with a virus, and the enemy gained access to the system. After receiving the passwords, the Russians entered the program. The hack didnʼt happen, Butusov claims, “because the enemy got the passwords, and Deltaʼs security provides such a threat, the Russians were able to see only a small amount of information about their troops that were available to careless users. The Russians saw one of the fragments of the system that showed the location of their troops in the south of Ukraine, and 13 minutes later, their access was blocked," the journalist reported.