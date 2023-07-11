Air defense shot down 26 of 28 Shahed kamikaze drones at night, and a helicopter at the front

The Russians carried out a massive drone attack on Ukraine at night. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 26 out of 28 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and one Zala reconnaissance drone, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

All drones were launched from the southeastern Prymorsk-Akhtarsk direction.

So far, only the Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported on small destructions — fragments of downed drones fell in the fields, on the road, and near private houses in the Kyiv region. There are no victims in Kyiv region.

All drones over Kyiv were shot down, the Kyiv City State Administration reported. There were no victims.

Later, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration specified that 12 private houses and one multi-story building were damaged by the fall of drone debris in two districts of the region — windows, doors, facades and roofs were cut.

In the Odesa region, the debris of two drones fell on port terminals, one of which was a grain one, said the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper. The fire was promptly extinguished. There were no critical damages or casualties.

The Air Force also added that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops shot down three Lancet drones, three reconnaissance drones and a Russian helicopter, the type of which is still being determined, in the areas of hostilities.