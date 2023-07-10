The demolition of the debris in Orikhiv has been completed. Seven people died

Rescuers have finished clearing rubble in the residential quarter of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region at the site of the airstrike. As a result, seven people died.

The State Emergency Service reported that the bodies of three people were found under the rubble.

Earlier, the head of regional military administration, Yury Malashko, specified that the first four victims were women aged 43, 45 and 47 and a 47-year-old man. 11 people are considered injured. The attack occurred during the delivery of humanitarian aid. Residential buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure located near the epicenter of the explosion were also damaged.