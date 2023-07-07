UN Report: At least 9,000 civilians have died since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

The UN reports that at least 9,177 people have died and 15,993 people have been injured since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Among them are 535 dead and 1,095 injured children. These are data as of June 30, 2023.

More than 90% were killed or injured by Russian rocket fire or bombing. The rest is due to shootings and injuries from mines.

"Actual numbers of civilian casualties are considerably higher" than stated, the UN emphasizes. The reason is that Russia does not allow the organizationʼs employees to work fully in the occupied territories. For example, the report did not include data on victims in Mariupol, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk.

Most of the dead and wounded civilians were in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Luhansk regions. The UN also recorded that the largest number of victims fell in March and April 2022.