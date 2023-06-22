The UN accused the Russian (and Ukrainian) army of killing children during the war

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres accused Russia of killing 136 children in Ukraine in 2022 and added Russia to the global list of criminals.

This is stated in the report of the UN Security Council, which was reviewed by Reuters.

The United Nations also confirmed that Russian armed forces maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals. According to the report, the Russian armed forces also used 91 children as human shields.

Also, in its report, the UN accuses the Armed Forces of Ukraine of killing 80 children, wounding 175, and 212 attacks on schools and hospitals.