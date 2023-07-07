The SBI is investigating how Igor Humenyuk managed to smuggle explosives into the Shevchenkivsky court

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting criminal proceedings regarding the circumstances of the two explosions in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv.

"The best investigators are connected to quickly and impartially find out all the circumstances of the event. In particular, it will be investigated how the explosives got to the court, who contributed to the attempt on the law enforcement officers, as well as the quality of the performance of the National Guard convoy and officials of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center of their functional duties," the SBI notes.

The Bureau clarifies that the criminal proceedings are conducted under several articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Art. 15 of the Criminal Code (attempt to commit a criminal offense), Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code (types of accomplices), Art. 348 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman), Part 4 of Art. 426 of the Criminal Code (inactivity of the military authorities), Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code (official negligence).