The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting criminal proceedings regarding the circumstances of the two explosions in the Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv.
"The best investigators are connected to quickly and impartially find out all the circumstances of the event. In particular, it will be investigated how the explosives got to the court, who contributed to the attempt on the law enforcement officers, as well as the quality of the performance of the National Guard convoy and officials of the Kyiv pre-trial detention center of their functional duties," the SBI notes.
The Bureau clarifies that the criminal proceedings are conducted under several articles of the Criminal Code: Part 3 of Art. 15 of the Criminal Code (attempt to commit a criminal offense), Part 5 of Article 27 of the Criminal Code (types of accomplices), Art. 348 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a military serviceman), Part 4 of Art. 426 of the Criminal Code (inactivity of the military authorities), Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code (official negligence).
- On the evening of July 5, 2023, Ihor Humenyuk tried to escape and then blew himself up in the Shevchenkiv court. At least, this is the version of the investigation. Gumenyuk was 29 years old, he spent the last eight years in a pre-trial detention center. He was accused of detonating a grenade near the Verkhovna Rada on August 31, 2015. Then the deputies in the first reading approved the project of amendments to the Constitution — it was supposed to include a clause on the special order of local self-government in certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Many called it a step towards federalization, and journalist Serhiy Rakhmanin stated that the ideologue of such changes in the Ukrainian Constitution and the Minsk agreements was Putinʼs assistant Vladyslav Surkov. On the day of the vote, a large rally against the amendments gathered in front of the Verkhovna Rada. When it became known that the parliament did support the project in the first reading, clashes began in the square under the parliament, during which a grenade exploded. Four National Guardsmen died, another 65 were injured. According to the investigation, the grenade was thrown by a soldier of the "Sich" battalion, Ihor Humeniuk.