Hundreds of yards were flooded due to bad weather in the Ivano-Frankivsk region

A storm warning was issued in Ivano-Frankivsk region due to strong winds and rain. As of July 7, 600 households were flooded.

This is written by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Downpours flooded yards, basements, and roads in Kolomya, Kosiv, Kalush, and Nadvirna districts.

Rescuers evacuated 35 people from flooded houses and rescued eight. 70 rescuers, 20 pieces of equipment, including five watercraft and two "Bohun" all-terrain vehicles, worked at once.

By the end of the day, heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail, strengthening of the north-west wind 15-20 mps are expected. (II level of danger, orange).