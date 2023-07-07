After Austria, neutral Switzerland joined the European air defense project “Sky Shield”

The defense ministers of Switzerland, Austria and Germany signed a memorandum on participation in the European air defense project "Sky Shield".
The press service of the Swiss government writes about it.
At the meeting, the heads of the defense departments discussed the security situation in Europe, the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, trilateral cooperation and the contributions of the three countries to ensuring peace and stability in the Western Balkans and Africa.
- Germany, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia participate in the "Sky Shield" project.
- This initiative should help address gaps in Europeʼs current air defense system, particularly in the field of ballistic missiles that reach high altitudes on their trajectory, as well as in defense against drones and cruise missiles.