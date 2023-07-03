Neutral Austria will join the European air defense project “Sky Shield”

The Austrian government wants the country to join the Sky Shield project to create an improved European air defense system.

Euractiv writes about it.

"The security situation has significantly worsened due to Russiaʼs war of aggression against Ukraine. That is why Austria will join the European air defense initiative Sky Shield", Austrian Chancellor Karl Neghammer noted on July 1.

The countryʼs Ministry of Defense reported that negotiations are currently ongoing.

The leader of the Russian-friendly far-right party FPÖ Herbert Kickl criticized the joining of the "Sky Shield" and called it a "devastating decision for the policy of neutrality".

According to forecasts, his party can gain about 30% in the upcoming elections of 2024.

"Sky Shield is not a NATO initiative, it is not joining the military alliance, but only the cooperation of a number of states. Unification and joint use of military potential means compliance with neutrality," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg stated.