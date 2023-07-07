The Czech Republic will transfer attack helicopters and ammunition to Ukraine and train Ukrainian pilots

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala informed that in the coming months, the Czech Republic will transfer more attack helicopters and hundreds of thousands of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine.

Fiala wrote about it on Twitter.

The Czech Republic will also train Ukrainian pilots, in particular for F-16 fighters, and send flight simulators to Ukraine for training.

According to the prime minister, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Czech Republic has transferred 676 units of heavy equipment and more than 4 million medium and large caliber ammunition to Ukraine.

"This means that every day, starting from the first day of the war, about 10 000 units of ammunition and at least one tank, rocket launcher, howitzer, etc. leave the Czech Republic for Ukraine," Fiala added.