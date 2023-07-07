SBU detained a Russian agent who got a job as a farm manager at a defense plant in the Kirovohrad region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent of the Russian FSB, who joined a defense company in the Kirovohrad region and collected secret information on the repair of military equipment of the Defense Forces.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

Figurant was appointed to the post of head of the farm a few weeks ago. He almost immediately began gathering intelligence for the Russians. In particular, the agent tried to establish the exact number and types of foreign weapons repaired at the base of the Ukrainian defense company.

Counter-intelligence officers of the Security Service caught the person red-handed while he was covertly photographing secret documents.

The Russian agent turned out to be a local resident who was recruited by the FSB long before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Previously, he worked at various enterprises in Russia. Then he was transferred to "waiting mode" and sent to Ukraine, where he was "activated" after the start of a full-scale war.

In the case of successful completion of the tasks, the Russian special service promised to help him leave for the Russian Federation and obtain Russian citizenship.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service notified the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He will be held without bail. The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.