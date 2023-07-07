The House of Representatives of the Netherlands recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about this on July 7.

"I welcome the recognition of the Holodomor as genocide by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands. Calling a spade a spade is a key prerequisite for justice and preventing the recurrence of such horrific crimes. I am grateful to the Netherlands for the strong and comprehensive support of Ukraine in our struggle for the future of the country and the entire free world," Zelensky wrote.