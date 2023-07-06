Ukraine nationalized the Russian aircraft AN-140-100

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) transferred the cargo-passenger plane AN-140-100 to the revenue of Ukraine. Previously, this board, worth almost 150 million hryvnias, belonged to the sub-sanctioned corporation "Rostec".

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Before Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the ship was handed over to the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise "Antonov" — there it was supposed to be adjusted, tested, and then returned to Russia.

According to the investigation, the AN-140-100 aircraft was on the balance sheet of the Moscow Aviation Complex named after S. V. Ilyushin", which is part of the "Rostec" structure. This company supplies combat aircraft to the Russian army.

Currently, SBU investigators are investigating the actions of the companyʼs management under Art. 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine). The investigation is ongoing.