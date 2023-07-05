Zelenskyʼs visit was officially confirmed in Bulgaria. They are sorry that the information became public

The Bulgarian authorities have officially confirmed preparations for the planned visit of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was stated by Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev, Politico reports.

"Itʼs not public. I am sorry that the information was leaked into the public space," the head of the Bulgarian Defense Ministry noted.

Tagarev openly expressed a pro-Ukrainian position, in particular, at the beginning of June he stated that the security of Bulgaria can be guaranteed only if the last occupier leaves the territory of Ukraine.

The day before, the Bulgarian publication "24 hours" reported on a possible visit of Zelensky to Bulgaria, citing diplomatic sources. The new government of the country invited him to come there.

Help from Bulgaria

In October 2022, the publication EurActiv wrote that Bulgaria is one of the largest non-public suppliers of weapons to Ukraine. In January 2023, the German publication Die Welt wrote that at the beginning of the war, Bulgaria secretly provided Ukraine with a third of ammunition and 40% of diesel fuel. At the same time, due to internal political disagreements, the shells were transferred secretly.

On May 4, 2022, the Bulgarian parliament allowed the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at defense enterprises, but refused to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

On June 23, the Bulgarian government adopted two decisions on providing Ukraine with a new package of military aid.