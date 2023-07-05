An employee of the Recruitung Center who beat a woman in Uzhhorod was dismissed from his post

The Ministry of Defense was informed about the dismissal of the officer of the Transkarpathian Regional Territorial Recruitment Center (RTRC) Kostyantyn Vari, who beat a woman in Uzhhorod.

"In the future, law enforcement agencies and the court will assess this particular case and the officer who dishonored his high rank. From the side of the Transkarpathian RTRC, maximum assistance will be provided in conducting investigative actions and clarifying all the circumstances of the incident," the Deputy Minister of Defense General Oleksandr Pavlyuk noted.