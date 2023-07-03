The police are investigating the beating of a woman by an employee of the Military Commissariat in Uzhhorod

The police are investigating the beating of a woman by an employee of a territorial procurement center in Transcarpathia.

This was reported to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

On June 25, a man started a conflict with a serviceman and his wife on one of the streets of Uzhhorod. The attacker hit the woman and fled the scene.

The police established that the couple was attacked by a 55-year-old local resident, an employee of the local procurement center (military commissariat). He was searched and taken to the district police department. It turned out that the suspect was drunk. The police are preparing to notify him of suspicion under part 1 of Art. 125 of the Criminal Code (inflicting minor injuries).

The injured woman reported on Facebook that the attackerʼs name is Vari Kostyantyn Volodymyrovych. He is a major, operative on duty of the Transcarpathian Regional Territorial Center for Procurement.

The investigation is ongoing. A forensic medical examination will also be conducted.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also responded to the incident. The Deputy Minister of Defense, General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, promised a tough reaction to the "unbecoming behavior" of military commissariat employees.

"I would like to emphasize that all cases that dishonor the high rank of an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not remain without a harsh reaction. Official investigations will be conducted in each similar situation, and the culprits will be brought to strict liability in accordance with the current legislation," he noted.