The number of injured from the rocket attack on Pervomaisky has increased to 43 people

The number of injured from the rocket attack on Pervomaisky increased to 43 people, including 12 children. Nine high-rise buildings were damaged in the city.

The police established that the Russians hit the city with an "Iskander" missile, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the regional military administration, said.

In the high-rise buildings, the windows were broken, so OSB plates will be provided as soon as possible for the immediate repair of the apartments.

Also, units of the State Emergency Service will examine these buildings for possible violations of structural elements.

Residents of damaged buildings are offered temporary accommodation in Pervomaiskyi. In addition, there are places in Kharkiv where you can evacuate.