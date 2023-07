On July 4, the Russian army attacked the city of Pervomaisk in the Kharkiv region. 12 people were injured, including five children.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

Earlier, the high-explosive ammunition fell on the parking lot. In the photo of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration , it can be seen that the windows in the nearby high-rise buildings were broken. There are also upside-down and burning cars in the pictures.