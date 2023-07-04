The MP from “Eurosolidarity” Serhiy Alekseev was released from the pretrial detention center on bail

The MP from the faction "European Solidarity" Serhiy Alekseev was released from custody. He made a deposit in the amount of 2 264 000 hryvnias.

This is reported by "Suspilne".

According to the peopleʼs deputy, the money was deposited in the evening of July 3, but he was released from the pre-trial detention center around 1:00 p.m. the next day.

"There is no case there, say the best lawyers. This is exclusively the basis of the opposition deputy. Next, we will advocate: go either for an acquittal or for the case to be closed," Alekseev added.