The MP from “Eurosolidarity” Serhiy Alekseev was released from the pretrial detention center on bail

The MP from the faction "European Solidarity" Serhiy Alekseev was released from custody. He made a deposit in the amount of 2 264 000 hryvnias.
This is reported by "Suspilne".
According to the peopleʼs deputy, the money was deposited in the evening of July 3, but he was released from the pre-trial detention center around 1:00 p.m. the next day.
"There is no case there, say the best lawyers. This is exclusively the basis of the opposition deputy. Next, we will advocate: go either for an acquittal or for the case to be closed," Alekseev added.
- Alekseev was charged with fraud on a particularly large scale (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It is about $50 000, which, according to the investigation, he demanded from a German citizen to help him avoid extradition and obtain refugee status.
- The State Bureau of Investigation requested the arrest of the suspect the MP Serhiy Alekseev with an alternative bail of 10 million hryvnias.
- On July 3, the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv chose a preventive measure for Serhiy Alekseev, the MP from "European Solidarity" — 60 days in custody with an alternative bail of 2 264 000 hryvnias.
- The party "European Solidarity" considers the case against Alekseev "provocation and pressure".