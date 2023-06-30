The MP from “Eurosolidarity” Serhiy Alekseev was informed about the suspicion of fraud. He demanded money from a German citizen

The head of the subcommittee on the activities of law enforcement agencies of the Councilʼs Committee on Law Enforcement, the MP from "European Solidarity" Serhiy Alekseev was declared the suspicion of fraud on a particularly large scale (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The deputy demanded money from a German citizen. According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the MP promised to help the foreigner avoid extradition. He wanted $50 000 for it.

The parliamentarian "guaranteed" to use his own connections in court to have the decision of the State Migration Service on the refusal to grant refugee status to a foreigner canceled there.

SBU employees recorded that the peopleʼs deputy received $20 000 — the first part of the monetary reward. He was exposed for receiving the second "tranche" — $30 000.

At the moment, Alekseev is being searched. The MP faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

"European Solidarity" has already informed about the searches of their deputy and called them "continuation of provocations and pressure."