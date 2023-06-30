The Security Service of Ukraine revealed new details of the fraud of the MP from “Eurosolidarity” Serhiy Alekseev

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported new details of the denunciation of the MP from "European Solidarity" Serhiy Alekseev, who demanded money from a German citizen to help him avoid extradition and obtain refugee status.

According to the investigation, the first conversation during which the peopleʼs deputy offered "services" to a foreigner was on June 1. And already on June 17, Alekseev received the first part of the "reward" — $20 000.

He received the second part ($30 000) on June 29, he allegedly needed this money to resolve the issue in the court of first instance.

As Deputy Head of SBU Serhiy Naumyuk said, the person involved had experience as a lawyer and understood the illegality of his actions, so he did everything to make it difficult to document the crime.