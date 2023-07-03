Ukraine received the second tranche from the IMF — $890 million

The Ministry of Finance reported that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted Ukraine the second tranche in the amount of $890 million.

This tranche was allocated to Ukraine after the successful first revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. Before that, the budget received $3.6 billion from the IMF.

The money will go to support the state budget and support international reserves so that the National Bank strengthens its ability to ensure the stability of the foreign exchange market.