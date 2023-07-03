The Regulator canceled the decision to increase water tariffs

The National Commission, which carries out state regulation in the spheres of energy and communal services, canceled its decision to increase tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage.
The Regulator informed about this on July 3.
"During the martial law period, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Volodymyr Zelensky] spoke against the decision to review the tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage, which is a self-sufficient reason for canceling the decision," the commission stated.
The Regulator is now starting consultations with the government and all stakeholders to work out a "fair solution" that can offset the costs.
- From July 1, tariffs for centralized water supply and drainage were to increase by an average of 32%. Then the government stated that this decision was not agreed with it. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the decision to raise tariffs "shameful" and "unprofessional".