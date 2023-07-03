A Russian attack Ka-52 was shot down in the Berdyansk direction. It was destroyed by an anti-tank “Javelin”

In the Berdyansk area, the Marines shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter, known as the Alligator, with a portable Javelin anti-tank missile system.
This was reported by the press service of the 36th Marine Brigade.
According to the General Staff, as of July 3, Russia has already lost 309 helicopters in battles against Ukraine.
- Ka-52 Alligator is a Russian attack helicopter. It has weapons to destroy armored vehicles, air targets and manpower. Also, the helicopter can perform the functions of a commanderʼs car and coordinate combat groups. Its estimated cost is $16 million.